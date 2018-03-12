Program Analyst, GG-0343-13, Census-DE-LNS
Occasional travel - This Job Opportunity may be used to fill multiple positions in the Census Bureau Headquarters. Travel may be required.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Specialized Experience:
For the GG-13, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal services. Experience for this position includes: applying project management principles to assigned projects; experience gathering and developing requirements related to new or time sensitive programs; experience applying independent judgment when details are not provided; working with interdisciplinary to identify and resolve problems that effect the accomplishment of principle program goals and objectives; experience developing schedules for projects; communicating in writing and in person to various levels of stakeholders; experience managing and engaging with a variety of internal/external stakeholders.
Education cannot be substituted for experience at this grade level
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.
Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.
How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility:
Preference eligibles with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold).
The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:
The following competencies are desirable at the full performance level of this position, GG-13.
- Develop ways to resolve problems or issues that directly affect accomplishment of program goals and objectives
- Knowledge of project management principles to include risk management, schedule management , change control and configuration management
- Ability to communicate in writing and in person to various levels of stakeholders to manage and engage with internal/externals take holder
- Analyze and evaluate major programs regarding long-range survey and/or census mission-oriented programs
- Ability to develop, monitor, and update schedules.
