Program Analyst, GG-0343-13, Census-DE-LNS
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Analyst
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - This Job Opportunity may be used to fill multiple positions in the Census Bureau Headquarters. Travel may be required.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Specialized Experience:
For the GG-13, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal services. Experience for this position includes: applying projects management principles to assigned projects; experience gathering and developing requirements related to new or time sensitive programs; experience applying independent judgment when detailed instructions are not provided; experience working with interdivisional teams and individuals to identify and resolve problems that affect the accomplishment of principal programs goals and objectives; experience in planning directing, reviewing, managing work to be accomplished by team members and supporting staff; experience developing schedules for projects; experience communicating in writing and in person effectively on various levels of internal/external stakeholders.
Education cannot be substituted for experience at this grade level.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your resume, optional cover letter, and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.
How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.
The following competencies are desirable at the full performance level of this position GG-13.
- Knowledge of project management principles including requirements management, risk management, schedule management, change control and configuration management.
- Ability to use judgement and discretion when interpreting and revising existing policy/regulatory guidance.
- Ability to analyze and evaluate major program and/or management aspects of long- range survey and/or census mission-oriented programs.
- Ability to lead a team in distributing and balancing workload in accordance with established work flow.
- Ability to communicate in writing and in person to various levels of stakeholders, to manage and engage with a variety of internal/external stakeholders.
