Occasional travel - This Job Opportunity may be used to fill multiple positions in the Census Bureau Headquarters. Travel may be required.

U.S. citizen.

Suitable for Federal employment.

Registered for Selective Service if applicable. (www.sss.gov)

You may be required to complete a financial disclosure (OGE-450).

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal services. Experience for this position includes: applying projects management principles to assigned projects; experience gathering and developing requirements related to new or time sensitive programs; experience applying independent judgment when detailed instructions are not provided; experience working with interdivisional teams and individuals to identify and resolve problems that affect the accomplishment of principal programs goals and objectives; experience in planning directing, reviewing, managing work to be accomplished by team members and supporting staff; experience developing schedules for projects; experience communicating in writing and in person effectively on various levels of internal/external stakeholders.

The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter, and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.



The following competencies are desirable at the full performance level of this position GG-13.



Knowledge of project management principles including requirements management, risk management, schedule management, change control and configuration management.

Ability to use judgement and discretion when interpreting and revising existing policy/regulatory guidance.

Ability to analyze and evaluate major program and/or management aspects of long- range survey and/or census mission-oriented programs.

Ability to lead a team in distributing and balancing workload in accordance with established work flow.

Ability to communicate in writing and in person to various levels of stakeholders, to manage and engage with a variety of internal/external stakeholders.