Not required

U.S. citizen.

Suitable for Federal employment.

Registered for Selective Service if applicable. (www.sss.gov)

You may be required to complete a financial disclosure (OGE-450).

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses may be paid.

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

A. Degree: that included 15 semester hours in statistics (or in mathematics and statistics, provided at least 6 semester hours were in statistics), and 9 additional semester hours in one or more of the following: physical or biological sciences, medicine, education, or engineering; or in the social sciences including demography, history, economics, social welfare, geography, international relations, social or cultural anthropology, health sociology, political science, public administration, psychology, etc. Credit toward meeting statistical course requirements should be given for courses in which 50 percent of the course content appears to be statistical methods, e.g., courses that included studies in research methods in psychology or economics such as tests and measurements or business cycles, or courses in methods of processing mass statistical data such as tabulating methods or electronic data processing.NOTE: As indicated in A above credit toward meeting statistical course requirements will be granted for courses in which 50 percent of the course content appears to be statistical methods, e.g., courses that included studies in research methods in psychology or economics such as tests and measurements or business cycles, or courses in methods of processing mass statistical data such as tabulating methods or electronic data processing. Additionally, to receive credit for coursework that is not catalogued on the transcript as Statistics or contain 'statistics' in the course title, applicants must attach an official course description for the course that clarifies that the course has statistical content, or written documentation (documentation must be on official school letterhead) from a professor or a school official verifying that the content of a course has either met the 50% statistics course requirements or was a statistical course if the course name in your transcript is not entitled as statistics.orB. Combination of education and experience -- courses as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education. The experience should have included a full range of professional statistical work such as (a) sampling, (b) collecting, computing, and analyzing statistical data, and (c) applying statistical techniques such as measurement of central tendency, dispersion, skewness, sampling error, simple and multiple correlation, analysis of variance, and tests of significance.In addition to meeting the Basic Entry Requirements above, applicants must have the experience listed below:For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-05 grade level in the Federal service. Experience for this position includes assisting with performing experimental design, data analysis, sampling, forecasting, quality control, and operations research; assisting with the planning a variety of projects; preparing reports and conducting statistical analysis to provide recommendations on results; applying systems analysis techniques in the use of statistical software packages and computer database tools.OR1 year of graduate level education or superior academic achievement.For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-07 grade level in the Federal service. Experience for this position includes applying standard statistical methods and performing experimental design, data analysis, sampling, forecasting, quality control, and operations research; researching statistical data and coordinating data collection activities; experience with a Systems Development Lifecycle; developing listing and mapping applications, assist with planning and developing a variety of projects; prepare reports; conduct statistical analysis and provide recommendations on results; experience using statistical software packages and computer database tools.ORMaster's or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher-level graduate educationFor the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-09 grade level in the Federal service. Experience includes using statistical theories and techniques that relate to experimental design, data analysis, sampling, forecasting, quality control, and operations research; researching and studying the design and administration processes from the formulation of concepts through specification and analysis of output to the presentation of conclusions; plan projects and develop preliminary recommendations requiring technical and administrative judgment; experience with a Systems Development Lifecycle; develop and/or present reports on statistical studies or surveys; perform statistical analysis and provide outcome on results; prepare charts and tables; experience in the use of statistical software packages and computer database tools.OR3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service. Experience includes applying advanced statistical techniques to experimental design, data analysis, sampling, forecasting, quality control, and operations research; developing and/or presenting professional papers or reports on statistical studies or surveys; provide technical assistance on complex statistical analyses; serve as a technical advisor on various statistical analyses and methods; plan and execute a variety of projects and develop recommendations requiring technical and administrative judgment; experience with a Systems Development Lifecycle; developing listing and mapping applications, and developing collection methodology; experience writing procedures for automated or computer-assisted statistical survey operations.

The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.



The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.

Preference eligibles with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold).



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



The following competencies are desirable at the full performance level of this position GG-12 LEVEL.



Ability to collect, compute, and analyze data by applying statistical theory

Skill in design and development of statistical studies and proposals

Knowledge of analytical plans, statistical methods and techniques

Ability to analyze data to evaluate critical factors