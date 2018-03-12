Not required

U.S. citizen.

Suitable for Federal employment.

Registered for Selective Service if applicable. (www.sss.gov)

You may be required to complete a financial disclosure (OGE-450).

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

A. Degree: that included 15 semester hours in statistics (or in mathematics and statistics, provided at least 6 semester hours were in statistics), and 9 additional semester hours in one or more of the following: physical or biological sciences, medicine, education, or engineering; or in the social sciences including demography, history, economics, social welfare, geography, international relations, social or cultural anthropology, health sociology, political science, public administration, psychology, etc. Credit toward meeting statistical course requirements should be given for courses in which 50 percent of the course content appears to be statistical methods, e.g., courses that included studies in research methods in psychology or economics such as tests and measurements or business cycles, or courses in methods of processing mass statistical data such as tabulating methods or electronic data processing.As indicated in A above credit toward meeting statistical course requirements will be granted for courses in which 50 percent of the course content appears to be statistical methods, e.g., courses that included studies in research methods in psychology or economics such as tests and measurements or business cycles, or courses in methods of processing mass statistical data such as tabulating methods or electronic data processing. Additionally, to receive credit for coursework that is not catalogued on the transcript as Statistics or contain 'statistics' in the course title, applicants must attach an official course description for the course that clarifies that the course has statistical content, or written documentation (documentation must be on official school letterhead) from a professor or a school official verifying that the content of a course has either met the 50% statistics course requirements or was a statistical course if the course name in your transcript is not entitled as statistics.orB. Combination of education and experience -- courses as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education. The experience should have included a full range of professional statistical work such as (a) sampling, (b) collecting, computing, and analyzing statistical data, and (c) applying statistical techniques such as measurement of central tendency, dispersion, skewness, sampling error, simple and multiple correlation, analysis of variance, and tests of significance.In addition to meeting the Basic Entry Requirements above, applicants must have the experience listed below:For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal services. Experience for this position includes applying statistical theory and techniques to plan and manage data collection and processing efforts for large scale censuses or surveys; applying project management techniques to lead projects; leading individuals or teams; designing, conducting, and reporting on various systems such as MOJO, LIMA, and COMPASS; developing requirements; coordinating various hiring activities; identifying and managing client needs and expectations, and conducting discussions, meetings, presentations and preparing written materials for various audiences.

The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.



The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



The following competencies are desirable at the full performance level of this position GG-14.



Ability to apply project management techniques to lead projects and supervise individuals and teams.

Ability to apply agile development methodologies based on the work need.

Skill in applying appropriate business process modeling techniques to achieve desired efficiencies.

Skill in identifying customer needs and requirements and developing proposals/products to meet those needs.

Ability to communicate complex information to a variety of audiences.