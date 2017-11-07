Manager, Accounting

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Nov 07, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Accountant, Management
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Supervises assigned accounting staff, manages the day to day operations of the assigned accounting function. Prepares, analyzes and submits financial statements and reports. Coordinate the development and preparation of assigned budgets. Participate in strategic planning for assigned accounting area.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree -

Experience
Required: Accounting/Finance - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Accounting/Auditing, Complex Problem Solving, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Negotiation, Operations Analysis, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Master's Level Degree preferred. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) preferred.

