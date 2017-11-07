Manager, Accounting
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Nov 07, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant, Management
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Supervises assigned accounting staff, manages the day to day operations of the assigned accounting function. Prepares, analyzes and submits financial statements and reports. Coordinate the development and preparation of assigned budgets. Participate in strategic planning for assigned accounting area.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree -
Experience
Required: Accounting/Finance - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Accounting/Auditing, Complex Problem Solving, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Negotiation, Operations Analysis, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Master's Level Degree preferred. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) preferred.