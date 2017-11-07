LIC CLINICAL SOCIAL WORKER

Job Description:
Sentara Medical Group is seeking an experienced Licensed Clinical Social Worker for the Palliative Care Department at Sentara OBICI Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia

The Licensed Clinical Social Worker participates as an integral part of a multidisciplinary team to establish comprehensive and integrated plans for each patient. Involvement entails both delivery of clinical services and referrals to appropriate community resources and other professionals. Assists patients and their families in meeting psychosocial needs which predispose illness or interfere with achieving an optimal level of care. Assesses the social, psychological, cultural, environmental and financial situations, as well as disposition needs, for each assigned patient.

Master's Level Degree - SOCIAL WORK

Required: Social Worker - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: License Clinical Social Worker

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Monitoring, Negotiation, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Depending on regulatory requirements, some department can accept a Licensed Social Worker as a substitute for Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

