LIC CLINICAL SOCIAL WORKER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Suffolk, VA
- Posted
- Nov 07, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, Social Worker
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Medical Group is seeking an experienced Licensed Clinical Social Worker for the Palliative Care Department at Sentara OBICI Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia
The Licensed Clinical Social Worker participates as an integral part of a multidisciplinary team to establish comprehensive and integrated plans for each patient. Involvement entails both delivery of clinical services and referrals to appropriate community resources and other professionals. Assists patients and their families in meeting psychosocial needs which predispose illness or interfere with achieving an optimal level of care. Assesses the social, psychological, cultural, environmental and financial situations, as well as disposition needs, for each assigned patient.
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - SOCIAL WORK
Experience
Required: Social Worker - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: License Clinical Social Worker
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Monitoring, Negotiation, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Depending on regulatory requirements, some department can accept a Licensed Social Worker as a substitute for Licensed Clinical Social Worker.