A. Degree: geography; or related physical or social science such as geology, meteorology, economics, statistics, sociology, anthropology, political science, history, cartography, computer science, urban studies, or planning that included at least 24 semester hours in geography or related fields.B. Combination of education and experience: courses equivalent to a major in geography, or a related field that included at least 24 semester hours in geography or related fields, as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.For theyou must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal services. Experience for this position includes working with geographic information systems and address list development; performing geographic and/or geospatial analysis; preparing and writing technical documents, specifications, guidelines, and letters with clarity in concise language; experience conducting discussions, meetings, presentations for various audiences; experience working on teams to set priorities and project schedules; experience using automated tools to track projects; experience designing and running queries in databases.: Master's or equivalent graduate degree or two full years of progressively higher-level graduate education leading to such a degree that provided you with the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to perform the work of a geographer.For theyou must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal services. Experience for this position includes assisting in planning and/or overseeing the implementation of one or more segments of a geographic operation; work with some independence translating goals and objectives into program specifications and procedures; reviewing and editing, for completeness, consistency, accuracy, and validity, a variety of geographic materials that may include maps, imagery, coordinates, tables, reports, technical specifications, presentations, and other documents and similar items; establishes quality standards for the components of a geographic system or project and determines methodology for ensuring that the standards are met.: Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or three full years of progressively higher-level graduate education leading to such a degree that provided you with the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to perform the work of a geographer.For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal services. Experience for this position includes planning, researching, and implementing the full scope of investigative projects requiring application of geographic concepts, approaches, and a broad understanding of geographic relationships throughout the United States; adapting a variety of methods and develops new procedures for application to geographic projects; conducts research to determine the types of equipment and software needed in order to organize and develop ways of accessing and analyzing geographic data; perform technical reviews of official geographic, demographic, housing, and/or economic data for patterns, trends, consistency, and relationship to project activities; identify and solve problems in processing procedures, and to verify overall consistency and validity of data and products.Education cannot be substituted for experience at this grade level.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer

Skill using geographic information systems (GIS) and tools.

Ability to represent the agency with staff of other federal, state, and local government agencies, local officials, and other stakeholders on matters related to geographic projects.

Ability to identify and resolve problems that directly affect the accomplishment of geographic program goals and objectives.

Ability to manage and understand project documentation such as project plans and project requirements