REALTY SPECIALIST
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses (i.e. PCS) or relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
All qualifications and eligibility requirements must be met by the time your application is submitted and clearly documented in your resume.
Requirements will vary based on the position for which you have been selected. Please contact your local Human Resources office regarding specific position requirements (e.g., security clearance, work schedule, travel, certifications, etc.)
To qualify for GS-05: Your resume must demonstrate that you have successfully completed a four year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree OR you have at least three years of general experience that includes one year of experience equivalent to the next lower grade level (GS-04) or pay band in the federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector applying real estate principles, rules, regulations, and practices; and a general understanding of real estate markets to acquire land and/or structures OR you have a combination of education and experience that equates to one year of experience.
To qualify for GS-07: Your resume must demonstrate that you have successfully completed one full year of graduate level education OR you have have successfully completed a bachelor's degree with superior academic achievement OR you have at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-05 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector using well-defined procedures to conduct standard market surveys and verifying property ownerships OR you have a combination of education and experience that equates to one year of experience.
Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site:
https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-ADMIN
?https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1100/realty-series-1170/
To preview this questionnaire and determine if your experience matches the skills required for this position, click on the following link: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10076960
If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.
Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html
Applications will be accepted from students who expect to complete qualifying education within 9 months from the date of application. However, agencies are required to verify that the education has been completed successfully before any applicant can be appointed (report to work); therefore, your selection or start date may be impacted by proof and completion of all position requirements.
This position may be subject to the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.
A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.
The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
To be considered for this position, you must achieve a passing score on this assessment. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:
- ATTENTION TO DETAIL
- INTERPERSONAL SKILLS
- ORAL COMMUNICATION
- SELF-MANAGEMENT
- WRITTEN COMMUNICATION
If, after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.
Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.
You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. Read more Security clearance Other
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New