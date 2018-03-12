Not required

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Your resume must include how you meet the specialized experience and IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies described below.1.- Meticulous; thoroughly reviews and proofreads various IT related data/information; dedicates focus to accomplish tasks that are complete, precise, and accurate to a given IT situation.2.- Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive IT services or IT products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess IT needs, provide expert technical information or assistance, resolve fairly complex or non-routine problems, or satisfy expectations; knowledge of available products and services; committed to providing quality IT products and services.3.- Expresses technical information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, recognizes potential miscommunication, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4.- Identifies IT related problems using a variety of materials or sources; gathers and applies technical information to determine accuracy and relevance to moderately complex problems; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives; makes decisions or recommendations that influence IT policies or programs and applies new developments to previously unresolved problems.For the, you must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least thelevel. Examples of specialized experience include leading project teams in advanced systems software/hardware project efforts; functioning as a technical authority in all assignments; planning and designing systems architecture; assuring software and systems functionality and quality; ensuring extensive application of security/information assurance policies, principles, and practices to the delivery of application software services; and applying project management principles to large-scale, complex projects.Education cannot be substituted at this grade level.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.



Preference eligibles with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold).



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



Ability to lead a multifunctional development project in software analysis, design, development and implementation for a new system or major enhancement to an existing system

Ability to supervise, assign work, set priorities, evaluate performance, and provide advice and instructions, Ability to lead a team to meet organizational/customer needs.

Skill conducting a variety of IT studies, audits, reviews, risks assessments, and contingency planning for computer systems.

Knowledge of data security and stewardship.

Ability to communicate in person and in writing.