CLINICAL LAB ASSISTANT-PHLEBOTOMY

Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA
Nov 06, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Sentara Medical Group Staff Support is seeking a Clinical Lab Assistant to work PRN, 1st shift.

Top candidates will have a high school degree or equivalent and have either completed a phlebotomy program or have a minimum of one year of phlebotomy experience. BLS certification is required within 60 day of hire. This position requires candidates that are able to cover in multiple locations, as needed, across the Peninsula of Hampton Roads (Hampton, Newport News, Williamsburg, etc..).

Enhance your career and join our team today.

Performs patient phlebotomy while maintaining the highest level of customer service. Collects, labels, and processes patient specimens for testing; responsible for registration and test data entry. Monitors supply levels. Operates and maintains laboratory equipment; responsible for both internal and external customer inquiry and problem resolution. Frequent interaction with hospital and physician offices staff. May perform EKG and operate glucometer.

High School Grad or Equivalent

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Phlebotomy - 1 year

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Completion of a Phlebotomy Program or Course in lieu of 1 year experience in Phlebotomy may be considered. BLS required within 60 days of hire.

