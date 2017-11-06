Occupational Therapist - Flexi/Day - OP/Hand Therapy - Virginia Beach. This position requires Hand Therapy experience. Certification in Hand Therapy - NOT required.

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: Learning Strategies

Other

NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).