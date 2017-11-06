Occupational Therapist - Flexi/Hand Therapy/Outpatient - VB
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Nov 06, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occupational Therapist - Flexi/Day - OP/Hand Therapy - Virginia Beach. This position requires Hand Therapy experience. Certification in Hand Therapy - NOT required.
Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: Learning Strategies
Other
NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).