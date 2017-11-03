Sentara Healthcare is searching for an

HISTORY

Sentara Life Care opened SNC-Portsmouth in 1989. The facility offers skilled care (20 beds) and nursing facility care. The facility offers 10 private rooms within a building that is 44,917 square feet

ACCREDITATION / AWARDS

Licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia as Nursing Home NH2682

Achieved Substantial Compliance in the annual survey under the Federal Regulations for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Certified as a Skilled Nursing Facility under the Medicare Guidelines (49-5201) and as a Nursing Facility under the Commonwealth of Virginia (49-5201-4)

KEY INITIATIVES

A new risk management information system allowing aggregation and analysis of incident information across all sites of care.

Implemented Facility-wide wound care protocols to provide aggressive treatment and promote prevention

“Patient Safety Starts with Me”- a system-wide initiative to improve patient safety at all of Sentara's sites of care.

In-house Pharmacy Program - to support system-wide effort to minimize potential for adverse drug events

Instituted a Hydration program to continue our focus on the fundamental value of proper hydration and nutrition

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: Learning Strategies

Other

NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).