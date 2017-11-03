Sentara Life Care

Great opportunity! We are searching for an Occupational Therapist to join our Life Care team in Hampton as a flexi (PRN).

The Sentara Life Care division includes seven nursing and rehabilitation centers, one assisted living community, two PACE programs (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and two Mobile Meals programs

Sentara Life Care Sites

Sentara Rehabilitation and Care Residence - ChesapeakeSentara Nursing Center - CurrituckSentara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - HamptonSentara Nursing Center - NorfolkSentara Nursing Center - PortsmouthSentara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - Virginia BeachSentara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - WindermereSentara Senior Community Care PACE Programs

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: Learning Strategies

Other

NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).