Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Tenure-Track or Tenured Faculty, Information Sciences and Technology Department



The George Mason University Department of Information Sciences and Technology, within the Volgenau School of Engineering, invites applications for Tenure-Track or Tenured faculty positions at the rank of assistant, associate professor or professor beginning Fall 2018. Exceptionally strong senior candidates may also be considered and must have an established record of excellence in research and teaching. These candidates will be eligible for tenured associate professor or professor positions. As Virginias largest public research university, Mason has recently achieved Carnegie Research I status and is eager to build on its reputation of conducting research of consequence. The university has a strong institutional commitment to achieving excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates who will enrich its academic and culturally inclusive environment to apply.



Responsibilities: The candidate will be responsible for:

Establishing a competitive research program in the individuals area(s) of expertise;

Developing and/or continuing multidisciplinary collaboration; and

Satisfying teaching and service requirements consistent with the department policies.

Candidates must have an earned Ph.D. before the start date of the position in one of the following fields: information sciences, information technology, computer science, or a related field. Candidates must have a demonstrated record of excellence in research with the potential to establish an independent research program and a commitment to excellence in university teaching.Preferred candidates will be those who have experience or ability to teach courses in at least one of the areas of data analytics and/or machine learning with applications to cybersecurity. While applicants in all areas of information sciences and technology will be considered, we are particularly interested in candidates who specialize in data analytics and machine learning with applications to cybersecurity.The Volgenau School of Engineering is a fast-growing force for innovation in technology and education. The school enrolls approximately 7,300 students in 35 bachelors, masters, and doctoral degree programs, including several first-of-their-kind offerings. As part of a nationally ranked research university, the schools faculty conducted more than $22 million in sponsored research in the last year. Located in the heart of Northern Virginias technology corridor, Mason Engineering stands out for its focus on emerging areas including big data, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, robotics, signals and communications, and sustainable infrastructure.The position will be housed in the department of Information Sciences and Technology. The department has 27 full-time faculty members and in addition to B.S. and M.S. programs in Information Technology, the department also participates in an interdisciplinary B.S. in Cyber Security Engineering, M.S. in Data Analytics Engineering, and Ph.D. in Information Technology (concentration in IST). For more information on the department, visit our Web site: http://ist.gmu.edu/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, qualified applicants must apply online at http://jobs.gmu.edu for position F203Az and attach a cover letter, curriculum vita, a statement of teaching interests, a statement of research interests, and a list of three professional references with contact information. For full consideration, applicants must apply by February 1, 2018, however the review of applications will continue until the position is filled.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :