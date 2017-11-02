Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Instructional Faculty: Full or Associate Professor - Master of Public Administration Director



The George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government is seeking an innovative scholar, at the Full or Associate Professor level, to lead the Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program starting in Fall 2018. The school offers both graduate and undergraduate programs in public administration, public policy, government, and a variety of specializations. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: We seek an energetic individual to provide leadership, management and vision for the MPA program. The Director works closely with the Dean, Associate Deans, and other Program Directors.



Required Qualifications: Applicants should have an established academic record with a Ph.D. in public administration, political science or a related field. The candidate should be able to teach MPA core and elective classes with the expectation that the Director will be an active scholar while providing the public face of the program.



Preferred Qualifications: Experience with the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration (NASPAA), the American Society for Public Administration (ASPA), or other professional organization(s) is desired. Senior management experience in the public or nonprofit sector is welcome. We encourage faculty members to be active in seeking outside funding for a variety of research, service and training areas; experience in generating funding support would be a benefit.



The Schar Schools highly-ranked, NASPAA-accredited MPA program has over 250 students and 2,500 graduates. Located in the National Capital region, we offer many courses and concentrations to a diverse population. Our approach to scholarship is interdisciplinary and collaborative. Many faculty members have held high-level positions in government and private organizations; our students and graduates work in all three sectors, at all levels of government and internationally. Our faculty consists of core MPA faculty, as well as those from a variety of fields who contribute to the intellectual diversity of the Schar School including political science, law, anthropology, sociology, international security, geography and history. With more than 33,000 students, George Mason University is the largest state university in the commonwealth of Virginia. Located on two campuses, Arlington and Fairfax, the Schar School is at the crossroads of government, nonprofit organizations, and private industry--just minutes from the nations capital.



For more information, see schar.gmu.edu/. The committee will begin reviewing applications immediately, but the position will remain open until filled. For full consideration completed applications must be received by January 12, 2018. Fall 2018 is the highly desired start date. Salary will be commensurate with education and experience.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F8613z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a letter of interest, a CV, and the names of three references.

