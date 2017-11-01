Trades Maintenance Worker III
- Employer
- Housing Opportunities Commission
- Location
- Holly Hall 10110 New Hampshire Ave Silver Spring MD
- Posted
- Nov 01, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
This position is responsible for the installation, operation, modification, repair, troubleshooting and testing of new and existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and associated equipment including residential, scattered-sites, and commercial boilers and chillers. The employee will be responsible for the work of electrical, plumbing, carpentry, appliance maintenance and repairs and correct minor structural problems. Perform preliminary estimate of materials, time and labor necessary to complete a job and is responsible to lead others by providing instruction, guidance, and cross training of employees in skills of the trade. Perform other related duties as assigned.
- Completion of high school or high school certificate of completion in the state of Maryland. Three (3) years of experience with installation, operation, modification, repair troubleshooting and testing of new and existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and associated equipment including residential, scattered-sites, and commercial boilers and chillers.
- Must possess Universal CFC Certification.
- Considerable knowledge of the standard practices, methods, tools, and materials common to the HVAC trade and of the building and fire codes as related to work performed within the HVAC trade.
- Considerable knowledge of the occupational hazards and safety precautions of the trade.
- Ability to use and maintain all hand and power tools used in the related trades.
- Ability to work stand by shifts or to respond to emergency service calls.
- Ability to occasionally lift items that weigh as much as 100 pounds or more and to frequently carry items that weigh up to 50 pounds.
- Ability to perform work inside and outside year around, from scaffolding, high ladders, platforms and roofs.
- Ability to work overhead or in stretched, cramped and in awkward or tiring and uncomfortable positions.
- Ability to wear and use personal protective clothing and equipment for protection when exposed to dust, fumes, chemicals and other irritants to eyes, ears, nose, skin and respiratory system.
- Ability to conduct failure analysis and to modify equipment and make recommendations both in equipment changes and preventive maintenance.
- Ability to work from mechanical drawings, specifications sketches, and work orders and prepare material lists and specifications.
- Ability to deal tactfully, effectively and equitably with people.
- Possession of a valid motor vehicle operator's license, good driving record (*will check drivers license and driving records for new hires) and own transportation required.