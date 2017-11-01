PD17-59 Wednesday, 1st November 2017 Maintenance Holly Hall10110 New Hampshire Ave Silver Spring MDFull TimeHigh School Grade 19 Minimim $45,828

This position is responsible for the installation, operation, modification, repair, troubleshooting and testing of new and existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and associated equipment including residential, scattered-sites, and commercial boilers and chillers. The employee will be responsible for the work of electrical, plumbing, carpentry, appliance maintenance and repairs and correct minor structural problems. Perform preliminary estimate of materials, time and labor necessary to complete a job and is responsible to lead others by providing instruction, guidance, and cross training of employees in skills of the trade. Perform other related duties as assigned.