ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TECH I
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- South Boston, VA
- Posted
- Nov 02, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is happy to announce new wages for Environment Service Worker starting at $10/hour
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Sentara Woodview in South Boston is now hiring for fulltime nights
Benefits for Fulltime and Part time employees
Tuition Reimbursement available
and other Sentara Perks available
Come Join a great team with Woodview
Keep building and areas of responsibility clean and in orderly condition. Perform cleaning duties assigned and performing routine maintenance activities.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below