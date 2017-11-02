Sentara Healthcare is happy to announce new wages for Environment Service Worker starting at $10/hour



Sentara Woodview in South Boston is now hiring for fulltime nights



Benefits for Fulltime and Part time employees

Tuition Reimbursement available

and other Sentara Perks available





Come Join a great team with Woodview

Keep building and areas of responsibility clean and in orderly condition. Perform cleaning duties assigned and performing routine maintenance activities.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below