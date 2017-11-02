ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TECH I

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
South Boston, VA
Posted
Nov 02, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:

Sentara Healthcare is happy to announce new wages for Environment Service Worker starting at $10/hour

Sentara Woodview in South Boston is now hiring for fulltime nights

Benefits for Fulltime and Part time employees
Tuition Reimbursement available
and other Sentara Perks available


Come Join a great team with Woodview

Keep building and areas of responsibility clean and in orderly condition. Perform cleaning duties assigned and performing routine maintenance activities.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

