BUSINESS ANALYST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Nov 02, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst, Business
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Designs, produces and analyzes reporting data. Creates and maintains reports for business operations and special projects. Utilizes knowledge of numerous databases, information systems, statistical tools and analytical principles to monitor and analyze information in support of the business. Assists in the implementation, maintenance and improvement of information systems.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience
Required: Related - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Operations Analysis, Project Management, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this