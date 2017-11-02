Designs, produces and analyzes reporting data. Creates and maintains reports for business operations and special projects. Utilizes knowledge of numerous databases, information systems, statistical tools and analytical principles to monitor and analyze information in support of the business. Assists in the implementation, maintenance and improvement of information systems.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

Required: Related - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Operations Analysis, Project Management, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below