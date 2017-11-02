BUSINESS ANALYST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Nov 02, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Designs, produces and analyzes reporting data. Creates and maintains reports for business operations and special projects. Utilizes knowledge of numerous databases, information systems, statistical tools and analytical principles to monitor and analyze information in support of the business. Assists in the implementation, maintenance and improvement of information systems.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
Required: Related - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Operations Analysis, Project Management, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below