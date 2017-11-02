IA/Cyber Analyst - 1365

Employer
The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Location
Southern MD
Posted
Nov 02, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst
Industry
Government and Public Services
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks an IA/Cyber Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. The IA/Cyber Analyst will support the development of the MLS RMF A&A packages.

Responsibilities
• Develop standard operating procedures, POAM, SSP, DR plans, contingency plans, and acceptable use plans
• Conduct risk and vulnerability analysis as it supports the RMF process
• Provide status reports to MLS project management
• Ensure the rigorous application of information security/information assurance policies, principles and practices in the delivery of all IT services
• Work with HPC/TMRC authorizing official to ensure all requirements are met for authorizing decision
• Participate in network and systems design to ensure implementation of appropriate systems security policies
• Maintain software configuration management by implementing processes/procedures to ensure configuration control and status accounting of the software development effort
• Assess security events to determine impact and implement corrective actions

Required Qualifications
• HS/GED and 7 years of experience, AA/AS and 5 years of experience or BA/BS and 3 years of experience
• DoD IAT Level II certification
• Top Secret/DoD Clearance
• Experience with developing SOP's
• Experience with risk and vulnerability analysis
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Very good verbal and written communication skills
• Very good attention to detail

Desired Qualifications
• DoD IAT Level III certified
• Experience with DIACAP/RMF principles

Education
HS/GED

Clearance
All applicants for this position must possess and be able to maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for IA/Cyber Analyst - 1365

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this