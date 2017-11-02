Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an IA/Cyber Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. The IA/Cyber Analyst will support the development of the MLS RMF A&A packages.

Responsibilities

• Develop standard operating procedures, POAM, SSP, DR plans, contingency plans, and acceptable use plans

• Conduct risk and vulnerability analysis as it supports the RMF process

• Provide status reports to MLS project management

• Ensure the rigorous application of information security/information assurance policies, principles and practices in the delivery of all IT services

• Work with HPC/TMRC authorizing official to ensure all requirements are met for authorizing decision

• Participate in network and systems design to ensure implementation of appropriate systems security policies

• Maintain software configuration management by implementing processes/procedures to ensure configuration control and status accounting of the software development effort

• Assess security events to determine impact and implement corrective actions

Required Qualifications

• HS/GED and 7 years of experience, AA/AS and 5 years of experience or BA/BS and 3 years of experience

• DoD IAT Level II certification

• Top Secret/DoD Clearance

• Experience with developing SOP's

• Experience with risk and vulnerability analysis

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Very good verbal and written communication skills

• Very good attention to detail

Desired Qualifications

• DoD IAT Level III certified

• Experience with DIACAP/RMF principles

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

All applicants for this position must possess and be able to maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



