Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Term Instructor or Assistant Professor, Computer Science



The George Mason University Department of Computer Science, within the Volgenau School of Engineering, invites applications for renewable term, nontenure-track Instructor and Assistant Professor positions beginning Fall 2018. As Virginias largest public research university, Mason has recently achieved Carnegie Research I status and is eager to build on its reputation of conducting research of consequence. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Responsibilities include teaching undergraduate computer science courses as well as service duties associated with the departments undergraduate degree programs.



Required Qualifications: Applicants for assistant professor positions must have received a Ph.D. in computer science or a related field by the start date of the position. Applicants with an M.S. degree in computer science or a related field will be considered for instructor positions. Applicants should possess a strong commitment to and demonstrated excellence in teaching.



Preferred Qualifications: Preference will be given to candidates with teaching experience. Administrative and/or managerial experience is a plus.



About the Department: The Future of Engineering is Here. The Volgenau School of Engineering is a fast-growing force for innovation in technology and education. The school enrolls approximately 7,300 students in 35 bachelors, masters, and doctoral degree programs, including several first-of-their-kind offerings. As part of a nationally ranked research university, the schools faculty conducted more than $22 million in sponsored research in the last year. Located in the heart of Northern Virginias technology corridor, Mason Engineering stands out for its focus on emerging areas including big data, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, robotics, signals and communications, and sustainable infrastructure.



The Computer Science Department has over 40 faculty members with wide-ranging research interests including artificial intelligence, algorithms, autonomic computing, computational biology, computer graphics, computer vision, databases, data mining, parallel and distributed systems, real-time systems, robotics, security, software engineering, and wireless and mobile computing. The department has more than $7 million in annual research funding and 11 recipients of the National Science Foundations prestigious CAREER award. For more information on the department, visit our Web site: http://cs.gmu.edu/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration please submit a faculty application and application materials online at http://jobs.gmu.edu for position number F198Az. To apply, you will need a statement of professional goals including your perspective on teaching (to attach as ‘Other Doc), a complete C.V. with publications and teaching history, and the names of three references. The review of applications will begin on December 15, 2017, and will continue until the positions are filled.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :