Term Instructor/Assistant Professor in Health, Medicine and Society



The George Mason University School of Integrative Studies (http://sis.gmu.edu/) seeks applicants for a benefited, full-time, nine-month Term (nontenure-track, renewable contract) Assistant Professor or Instructor in Integrative Studies to begin Fall 2018. The teaching load for this position will be 4:4, with service to the school. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Courses will be at the undergraduate level with an interdisciplinary focus on the policies, politics, economics and ethics of health and medicine. Topics include contemporary health issues; medicine and justice; death, dying and decision-making; globalization, sustainability, health and medicine; and intersectional approaches to health and medicine.



Required Qualifications:

Graduate degree in related discipline;

Candidates must have experience teaching at the postsecondary-level; and

Good citizenship in terms of service is critical as is the ability to work well with colleagues.

* Ph.D. in a related discipline

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F8497z at http://jobs.gmu.edu by January 31, 2018; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

