Modeling and Simulation/Network Engineer, Senior

Key Role:

Provide end-to-end network troubleshooting and performance analysis support for a large DoD enterprise network. Work with a senior Tier 4 DoD network engineering group to provide subject matter expertise to analyze local and wide area network systems. Support planning, designing, evaluating, and selecting vendors, protocol suites, and technologies best suited to meet client requirements. Work with Tier 1- Tier 3 to identify network capture points, capture network traffic, and provide recommendations to improve end user experience. Apply modeling tools, including Riverbed/OPNET and NetScout to troubleshoot end user performance issues. Conduct network performance troubleshooting by analyzing packet captures and reviewing network management and security information and event management (SIEM) tools.

Basic Qualifications:

-5+ years of experience with IP networking and troubleshooting

-Experience with performance monitoring tools

-Experience with packet analysis tools, including Wireshark and tcpdump required

-Experience with Wireshark and tcpdump to troubleshoot application and network performance issues required

-Top Secret clearance

-BA or BS degree

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with Riverbed/OPNET and NetScout preferred

-Experience with F5 load balancers

-Experience with SIEM tools, including Splunk and Arcsight

-Knowledge of DoD networks and organizations

-Possession of excellent oral and written communication skills

-BA or BS degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or related field preferred

-CCNA, CCNP, and Security+ Certification preferred

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Top Secret clearance is required.

