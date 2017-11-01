Accounts Receivable SPECIALIST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Nov 01, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Finance
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Accountable for daily operational tasks associated with revenue cycle accounts receivable. The AR Specialist is accountable for follow-up and timely and effectively managing requests from patients, insurance payers, secondary, and tertiary payers, and prepares all non-clinical appeals. Routinely monitors and processes monthly write-offs for assigned area of responsibility.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
2 years insurance claims or billing experience. Diploma/Certification in Medial Insurance Billing and Coding, in lieu of the years of experience.

