Accountable for daily operational tasks associated with revenue cycle accounts receivable. The AR Specialist is accountable for follow-up and timely and effectively managing requests from patients, insurance payers, secondary, and tertiary payers, and prepares all non-clinical appeals. Routinely monitors and processes monthly write-offs for assigned area of responsibility.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

2 years insurance claims or billing experience. Diploma/Certification in Medial Insurance Billing and Coding, in lieu of the years of experience.