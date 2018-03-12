Not required

Permanent positions. Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Direct Deposit of Pay is Required.

A pre-placement medical examination is required.

This may be an obligated position.

For Temp/Term positions, one year trial period may be required.

Please see Other requirements for additional Conditions of Employment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

Other Requirements:

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination.

This position is subject to annual seasonal influenza vaccinations. Applicants tentatively selected for appointment to this position will be required to sign a statement (Condition of Employment) consenting to seasonal influenza vaccinations or must provide a recognized exemption.

This position is a Testing Designated Position (TDP) subject to applicant testing and random drug testing. Tentatively selected applicants will be required to sign DA Form 5019 requiring participation in random drug urinalysis testing. A job offer to an applicant who is a not a current employee will be withdrawn if the applicant refuses to be tested. Applicants with verified positive test results shall be refused employment. Applications from such individuals shall not be considered for employment for a period of 6 months from the date of the test results.

Immunization screening is required. Hepatitis B immunization is required for all positions with direct patient contact. Applicants may be required to show proof of other immunizations depending on the type of position.

Must be able to obtain and maintain current Basic Life Support (BLS) Training and certification that is sponsored or endorsed by the American Heart Association (AHA).

Applicants must be able to fulfill credentialing requirements and obtain and maintain appropriate/relevant clinical privileges.

This position has specific initial background investigation and periodic re-verification requirements since its duties require interaction with children and youth under the age of eighteen (18) years of age on a recurring basis.

This may be a Term position. A term position may be extended to a maximum of six years depending upon the needs of management.

This may be a Temporary position. A temporary position may be extended to a maximum of three years and may be terminated at any time during the duration of the appointment, depending upon the needs of management.

This position may require the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Secret security clearance or access for the duration of employment.

A one year probation to assess your ability to perform supervisory duties is required unless previously completed.

In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, or equivalent from a school in the United States or Canada. This degree must have been accredited by the Council on Medical Education of the American Medical Association; Association of American Medical Colleges; Liaison Committee on Medical Education; Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association, or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained. A Doctor of Medicine or equivalent degree from a foreign medical school must have provided education and medical knowledge equivalent to accredited schools in the United States. Evidence of equivalency to accredited schools in the United States is demonstrated by permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates, a fifth pathway certificate for Americans who completed premedical education in the United States and graduate education in a foreign country, or successful completion of the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination.Applicants must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a Physician from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.Subsequent to obtaining a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, a candidate must have had at least one year of supervised experience providing direct service in a clinical setting, i.e., a one-year internship or the first year of a residency program in a hospital or an institution accredited for such training.In addition to meeting the basic requirement above, to qualify for this position you must also meet the qualification requirements listed below:Applicants must have successfully completed the required accredited residency training in the specialty of the position to be filled (Family Practice) and equivalent experience and training equal to at least 4 years. Experience may not be substituted for residency training that is required for the specialty identified.Applicants must have successfully completed the required accredited residency training in the specialty of the position to be filled (Family Practice) and equivalent experience and training equal to at least 5 years. Experience may not be substituted for residency training that is required for the specialty identified.





If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 53 position.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, and qualifications for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.