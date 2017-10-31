Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Tenured/Tenure-Track Assistant/Associate Professor, Statistics



The George Mason University Department of Statistics, within the Volgenau School of Engineering, is seeking candidates for one or more tenure-track faculty positions. As Virginias largest public research university, Mason has recently achieved Carnegie Research I status and is eager to build on its reputation of conducting research of consequence. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Conduct independent and collaborative research, teach (primarily at the graduate level), and mentor doctoral students. Participate fully in the intellectual life of the department and in the building of the departments reputation in research and academics.



Required Qualifications: The candidate must have a Ph.D. in statistics or a closely related field by the start date of the position, be prepared to conduct independent and collaborative research, and teach and mentor at the advanced graduate level. At the associate professor rank the candidate must have a demonstrated record of research and funding.



Preferred Qualifications: Special considerations will be given for candidates who can work collaboratively with existing faculty in the department and faculty from other departments in the Volgenau School of Engineering. Data analytics has had a recent research and programmatic emphasis in the school.



About Us: The Future of Engineering is Here. The Volgenau School of Engineering is a fast-growing force for innovation in technology and education. The school enrolls approximately 7,300 students in 35 bachelors, masters, and doctoral degree programs, including several first-of-their-kind offerings. As part of a nationally ranked research university, the schools faculty conducted more than $22 million in sponsored research in the last year.



Located in the heart of Northern Virginias technology corridor, Mason Engineering stands out for its focus on emerging areas including big data, cyber security, healthcare technology, robotics, signals and communications, and sustainable infrastructure. The Department of Statistics houses 16 full-time faculty. It offers a B.S. in Statistics, three M.S. degrees: Statistical Science, Biostatistics, and Data Analytics Engineering Concentration Statistics; and a Ph.D. in statistical science. For additional information about the department visit statistics.gmu.edu/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the online application at https://jobs.gmu.edu for position F195Az; and upload a cover letter, CV, teaching statement (to be attached as ‘Other Doc), research statement, transcript, and the names and contact information for three references. The review of applications will begin after December 4, 2017, and continue until the position is filled.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :