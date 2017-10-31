Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Post-Award Grants Administrator - Office of Research Services

The Post-Award Grants Administrator is responsible for the successful fiscal oversight and administration of all research projects awarded to faculty in the Georgetown College and the Provost's Office. This position will correct selected data entry errors in GMS/Workday related to Award Attributes, Amounts, Dates, Facilities & Administration (IDC) set up, Effective Dates on Amendments, Revenue Allocation Profiles, and Worktags.

Award Guidance

Requests award/budget amendments and no-cost extensions from the grant and contract administrators.

Effects award close-out certification.

Conducts monthly financial reviews, reconciliations, and standardized reporting and projections to faculty.

Works with Sponsored Projects Financial Operations (SPFO) in Financial Affairs to ensure accurate invoices are distributed to sponsors and sub-awardees.

Works with SPFO to develop standard financial reports to sponsor.

Works with PI on effort certification.

Working with PIs on journaling incorrect expenses.

Meets with PI's at least quarterly in person to review projections.

Reviews all new research account expenses on a daily basis.

High Quality Customer Service

Delivers clear, concise and accurate responses to inquiries/requests from faculty and administrators.

Follows through on any issues that require contact with other internal or external departments.

Delivers effective hand-offs to other team members or other internal departments so that details resolutions are complete and questions are answered.

Provides fast and timely responses to inquiries/requests.

Effects a supportive and professional attitude toward faculty and administrators from all levels.

Initiates and fosters excellent working relationships with sponsor or sub-awardee representatives.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

3 - 4 years in post-award sponsored research management, preferably in a higher education setting

Broad knowledge of pertinent regulatory documents, including OMB Uniform Guidance, the Federal Acquisition Regulations and the Cost Accounting Standards

Demonstrated financial accounting skill

Ability to reconcile accounts, produce financial reports, and create internal grants management reports by manipulating pivot tables of GMS data in Excel

Familiarity with budgeting as required by federal and federal agency-specific guidelines

Have knowledge of financial compliance subject areas such as time and effort reporting, payroll certification, equipment reporting, cost transfer regulations, and cost allocation schemes

Proven abilities to analyze complex problems and to communicate (verbally and in writing) effectively with multiple internal and external constituents, including faculty members, their staff members, sponsors, auditor and internal and external counsel

Knowledgeable about and conversant in grants management and contracts terminology

Ability to demonstrate strong attention to detail and to manage multiple tasks

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.