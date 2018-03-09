Sr. Tax Accountant (Private Industry)

Employer
NRI
Location
Tysons Corner, VA
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Accountant, Audit and Tax
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
This top notch real estate firm has a long successful standing in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. They are seeking a Tax Senior to handle federal and state returns,  tax planning, and partnership compliance. Individual will work with company owners and be responsible for tax preparation, research, planning, and compliance.  Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

BS, Partnership tax, tax planning, 3yrs + exp.

