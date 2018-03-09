This top notch real estate firm has a long successful standing in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. They are seeking a Tax Senior to handle federal and state returns, tax planning, and partnership compliance. Individual will work with company owners and be responsible for tax preparation, research, planning, and compliance. Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

BS, Partnership tax, tax planning, 3yrs + exp.