LPN

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Oct 30, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description: Monitors residents' conditions; develops and implements nursing care plans; performs routine nursing procedures and treatments; assists physicians and/or RN with diagnostic and therapeutic procedures; administers medications; documents nursing care in patient medical records; maintains narcotic and medication records; communicates nursing observations and concerns to other members of the health care team.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - NURSING

Experience
Required: Medical Terminology - Previous experience

Preferred: Nursing - 3 years

License
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Proficiency in the use of standard patient care equipment. CPR Certification within 3 months of hire.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this