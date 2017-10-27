Job Category : Adjunct Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Adjunct Faculty (Information Sciences and Technology)



The George Mason University Department of Information Sciences and Technology (IST), within the Volgenau School of Engineering (VSE), invites applications for part-time Adjunct Faculty positions. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Adjunct Faculty teach one or more IT courses in the following areas (current syllabi are available at http://ist.gmu.edu/students/current-students/course-syllabi/):

Databases;

Health Information Technology;

Information Security;

Networking and Telecommunications;

Programming; and

Web Development.

Prepare and teach assigned courses at assigned class meetings, using pedagogically sound methods, based on course catalog description and approved course outline;

Prepare and objectively grade class assignments and exams within a timely manner, in accordance with course outcomes;

Maintain accurate, transparent student records;

Assist and foster student success through the maintenance of regularly scheduled office hours and timely responses to e-mail inquiries;

Adhere to all administrative university policies such as the timely submission of completed midterm and final grades;

Maintain appropriate professional development to stay current within assigned courses;

Maintain appropriate standards of professional conduct and ethics; and

Other duties as assigned by contract and/or by the course coordinator.

Masters degree with 18 graduate credits in an IT-related discipline;

Relevant practitioner-related experience;

Experience with a learning management system preferably Blackboard; and

Solid verbal and written communication skills.

Terminal degree in an IT-related discipline;

Relevant professional experience;

Teaching experience at the university-level;

Willingness and enthusiasm to participate in curriculum development, evaluation, and decision making of assigned courses with the Course Coordinator; and

Willingness to participate in department activities such as faculty meetings.

Courses are offered in the daytime, evening, and on weekends at the Fairfax, Science and Technology (formerly Prince William), and Loudoun campuses.Duties:

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number PO6514 at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information. Applicants may attach the following optional documents: unofficial transcript, philosophy of teaching statement, and up to three letters of recommendation as part of their application. An official transcript will be required for an offer to be issued.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :