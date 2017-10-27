Job Category : Classified Staff

Anticipated starting salary is in the mid- to high-$40,000s.

The George Mason University Department of Environmental Science and Policy, in the College of Science, invites applications for our Finance and Grants Technician position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The Department of Environmental Science and Policy is dedicated to delivering academic programs to graduate and undergraduate students, and performs scholarly activity in the areas of environmental science, environmental policy, conservation science and policy, water and watershed science and policy, and ecological health and sustainability. The department also serves the university, local, state, national and international communities with its expertise and teaching programs.



Responsibilities: The Finance and Grants Technician works closely with the department leadership, faculty and staff to coordinate the departmentâ€™s finances through processing expenditures, purchasing supplies, initiating transaction forms, reconciling accounts, and preparing financial reports. Departmental finances include sponsored projects, indirect funds, educational and general funds, and GMU Foundation accounts. The incumbent also provides support for all sponsored activities in the department, with many research-oriented activities. This position collaborates with departmental staff and college administration to coordinate the smooth administrative operations of the department. All work is performed in accordance with policies of the college, university, government agencies, and applicable professional standards.



Specific duties include:

Assist with the administration of grant budget and fiscal-related issues--such as ensuring compliance, and the timely submission and processing of grant expenditure paperwork;

Review and certify expenditure-related paperwork to ensure sufficient funding, accuracy and compliance;

Allocate labor effort in accordance with project budgets and funding availability;

Reconcile and prepare spreadsheet information for monthly reporting requirements;

Forecast budgets for department and sponsored projects;

Initiate reviews of overspent and ending grants;

Assist with temporary appointments for Environmental Science and Policy, and verify budget availability; reviews and monitors labor encumbrances;

Procure goods and services; and

Assists with special projects and ad hoc requests.

High school diploma or equivalent is required; bachelorâ€™s degree in accounting, business or a related field is preferred;

Knowledge of general financial and accounting principles; experience in accounting and accounting practices;

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel with proficiency in Word, PowerPoint and Access;

Ability to work collaboratively with faculty and administrative team, and meet deadlines;

Ability to research, investigate, analyze, reconcile and evaluate data;

Ability to calculate proportions, such as labor distributions per project;

Ability to work collaboratively or independently with strong organizational and communication skills;

Ability to juggle multiple priorities and meet deadlines;

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential employee and budgetary information in a timely and accurate manner;

Strong organizational and communication skills;

Ability to anticipate and spot problems; and

A strong performer who is willing to develop new skills.

Experience working in a similar position within a higher education environment.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 00234z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

