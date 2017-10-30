Reporting to the Head of WP BrandStudio, Creative/Design Director will be the design lead for The Washington Post's native advertising solutions across all platforms including digital, mobile, video, and live events. Working across the pre- and post-sale process, the role will participate in formulating visual concepts and oversee the design of mocks and decks in response to client RFPs, provide creative direction for all visually led executions, and spearhead the visual identity and branding of WP BrandStudio itself.

The heart of what we do is digital, multimedia storytelling so the successful candidate must have deep experience in designing and art directing web pages that blend journalistic narratives with interactives, video, photo, and other elements. A passion for branded content within a journalistic setting is also imperative as this role will help to lead WP BrandStudio to be steps ahead of competitors in the space. In addition to overseeing an in-house design team, he/she will collaborate extensively with Strategy, UX/Development, Marketing, Project Management, Production, and Editorial and leverage a network of independent designers, developers and illustrators to create industry-leading, revenue-generating branded content marketing solutions.

This is a client-facing role that will work with Sales to help pitch ideas and present the design and experience of sold programs to client stakeholders.

Responsibilities Include

Provide creative direction for all branded content programs with a focus on art directing web pages that blend journalistic narratives with interactives, video, photo, and other elements.

Participate in creative brainstorms in response to RFPs to generate innovative visual concepts and oversee mock creation

Contribute hands-on website/interactive/graphic design work

Oversee team of graphic, interactive and motion designers and collaborate closely with team of developers

Work closely with performance and dev teams to implement best user experience practices

Source and oversee freelance network of artists, designers, and developers

Lead the visual identity and branding of WP BrandStudio

Proactively leverage The Washington Post technology, engineering, and development resources across Advertising and Editorial

Collaborate closely with Content Team (Creative Strategists and Editors) to bring visual concepts to life

Stay abreast of trends and competitor's work in the space

Present pitches, proposals, creative treatments, etc. to clients

Create and implement design best practices and process

Work closely with Strategists, Project Managers and Producers to keep projects on schedule

Stay abreast of creative, digital innovation inside and outside The Washington Post and spur innovation on the Design team

Requirements Include

Passion for visually led, long-form, multimedia digital storytelling

Strong collaboration skills with designers, editors and project managers

Extensive website and interactive design experience

Deep knowledge of best-in-class native advertising programs across competitive publishers

Bachelors degree in Fine Arts/Graphic Design/Visual Communications or commensurate experience.

3-5 years as an Art Director or Creative Director leading a design team in Marketing, Advertising, or Publishing

Ability to facilitate the creative development process, including providing clear direction, and producing work cost effectively and on schedule

Entrepreneurial mindset with demonstrated ability to build out a team, lead and work independently