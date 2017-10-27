The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The mission of Policy and Global Affairs (PGA) is to help improve public policy, understanding, and education in matters of science, technology, and health with regard to national strategies and resources, global affairs, workforce and the economy. The division is particularly charged to identify and build synergy among the disciplines and issue areas, and to promote interaction among science, engineering, medicine and public policy. The division includes a range of standing committees and boards concerned with the vitality of the research enterprise in the US and abroad. In that connection, the units of the division focus particularly on the interaction of key institutions central to science and technology policy, on the standing of US research around the world and cooperation with Science & Engineering bodies in other countries, on the mission and organization of federal research activities, and on the sources of future manpower and funding for research.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Accounting/Financial Assistant performs a variety of clerical, accounting, and financial functions in accordance with standard procedures in accounts payable, contract and grant accounting, cash and travel accounting, or related financial areas to support programs. Contacts other departments and/or outside agencies to resolve problems. Inputs data, and may compile basic reports. Maintains files.

Works with either close supervision or under clearly defined procedures. Performs a variety of accounting and financial tasks requiring experience and judgment. Receives guidance/supervision on new assignments but normally works independently on mastered tasks. Follows established procedures and guidelines to perform clerical accounting and financial procedures accurately and on time. Uses pre-determined guidelines to assist in decision-making.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

Performs duties in one or more of the following areas:

1. Accounts Payable: Audits and reviews invoices for processing. Researches discrepancies. Prepares forms, verifies information, and resolves routine problems. Responds to inquiries via telephone and email. Posts information to ledgers and processes payments.

2. Accounts Receivable: Receives and processes cash, credit, and check transaction payments, reconciles receipts, and prepares refunds as necessary. Processes payments, posts information, and compiles segments of monthly closings. Runs reports from the PeopleSoft financial system. Researches issues and answers inquiries. Resolves problems. May prepare other forms and arrange for shipment of materials.

3. Contract & Grant Accounting: Assists with entering and filing new awards and budgets in the financial system. Researches cost center issues including cost transfer requests. May assist with contract closeout, preparing journal entries, and preparing records for storage. Performs data entry of cash receipts. Researches unidentified receipts. Works closely with accountants to coordinate accounts receivable.

4. Disbursements: Reviews and audits invoices and expense reports for processing. Enters relevant data into the necessary subsystem(s) so expenses are correctly processed in the financial system. Responds to inquiries and requests via telephone and email. May reconcile bills. May process request for travel advances and reconcile outstanding balances under direct supervision.

5. Finance: Contacts customers regarding outstanding paperwork or documentation. Runs reports from the PeopleSoft financial system. Inputs data. Researches issues and answers inquiries. Resolves problems. Prepares and processes invoices for a variety of expenses, including travel expenses. Organizes contracts and cash received and sets reminders and prepares CRVs (Cash Receipt Vouchers) forms for checks received and disseminates information to staff. Prepares routine reports to assist in processing paperwork and reviewing information. May track and maintain inventory.

6. Assists financial associate or officers (FA/FOs) as needed, including preparing cost transfers, reporting requirements, sending reminders to program staff about upcoming funding invoices and proposal actions based on contractual parameters, preparing budgets and projections, serving as an additional point of contact for staff and as a backup when FA/FO is not available.

7. Performs routine but varied clerical duties in accordance with standard procedures, including photocopying, compiling records, filing, tabulating, posting information, and distributing mail. May serve as unit time and attendance coordinator and/or telephone unit coordinator.

8. Maintains related databases and records.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Ability to solve basic and repetitive intellectual problems. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Good communication skills and ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees



