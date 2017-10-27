The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

In 2013, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine established the Gulf Research Program to enhance oil system safety and the protection of human health and the environment, focusing on both the Gulf of Mexico and other relevant regions of the U.S. outer continental shelf. The Program seeks to improve understanding of the region’s interconnecting human, environmental, and energy systems and foster applications of these insights to benefit Gulf communities, ecosystems, and the Nation.

JOB SUMMARY:

This is an excellent opportunity to work at one of the Nation’s premier science institutions, known for its independence, integrity, and objectivity. Work with a small, top-notch team to design and implement funding opportunities and contribute to program outreach, strategic planning, design of award and evaluation processes, and other program functions intended to provide lasting benefits to the Gulf region and the Nation.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Supports activities within the Gulf Research Program’s Safer Offshore Energy Systems initiative with a portfolio of projects focused on understanding risk in offshore operations and in characterizing the Gulf of Mexico deepwater processes and ecosystems. Under general supervision, leads and supports one or more of the unit’s programs, projects or activities.

2. Supports the design and implementation of award opportunities, including interacting with advisory board members and stakeholders, developing funding topics, drafting and disseminating requests for applications, communicating with applicants, managing peer review processes, analyzing review scores, preparing funding plans, and analyzing award metrics. Requires the ability to work with an online grants management system and various technologies necessary to support efficient award making.

3. Participates in strategic and activity planning. Assists in program evaluation. Identifies and gathers research materials. Prepares background papers, technical summaries, and materials for program and Advisory Board use. Ensures consistent application of unit and organizational policies and procedures.

4. Where applicable and with director/senior program officer oversight, identifies potential experts for the advisory board, meetings, workshops, and other activities (e.g., peer review of proposals). Communicates and coordinates with stakeholders and advisory board members. Facilitates the flow of information among staff, board members, peer reviewers, consultants, and other applicable parties.

5. Contributes to planning and running advisory board meetings, breakout sessions, workshops, and other meetings. Develops agendas, invites presenters and participants, oversees meeting logistics and multimedia presentation, and prepares written summaries.

6. Works with Communications Officer and other communications staff to plan and implement communications activities related to assigned programs or projects. Participates in program outreach, communication, and dissemination of program information and funding opportunities. Identifies interested audiences, contributes materials for web and social media use, and other tasks.

7. Participates in meetings and workshops. Fosters transparency and stakeholder engagement. Collaborates with experts and colleagues from federal, state, and local government agencies, foundations, schools, and other organizations. Represents the unit within and outside the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

8. May perform related additional duties.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Ability to solve intellectual problems that are varied and complex using originality and ingenuity. Ability to understand and share technical/scientific issues with diverse audiences. Ability to work successfully in a team environment and to form and maintain effective teams. Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers, employees in other department, and external constituents through effective communication. Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees and constituents. Ability to travel domestically and internationally.



