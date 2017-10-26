Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Criminal Justice Part-time Faculty

Job Description Summary

The Montgomery College Criminal Justice Program is currently accepting applications for possible openings as a part-time faculty member teaching courses in criminal justice and corrections. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher who exhibits a high degree of professionalism, a strong commitment to our students, and demonstrates the ability to motivate and educate in an engaging manner.Job Description

***Montgomery College accepts applications for Adjunct/Part-time Faculty on a continuous basis . Applications may be reviewed periodically based on the student enrollment needs. ***

The listing of a course in the schedule of classes as “TBA” does not constitute an assignment.

The hiring decision for part-time faculty involves an academic judgment and shall be determined at Management's sole discretion.

During the academic year part-time faculty at Montgomery College may teach no more than 11.5 ESH (equivalent semester hour) per semester and no more than 23 ESH per academic year.

During summer part-time faculty at Montgomery College may teach no more than 10 ESH (equivalent semester hour) for both sessions combined.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Teach assigned courses related to criminal justice and corrections.

Teach a varied schedule of courses that may include day, night, weekend and/or accelerated sections.

Required Qualifications:

Must be eligible to work in the United States without a sponsor.

A Master's Degree in criminology, criminal justice or a closely related discipline (forensic science, corrections, law, etc.)

Knowledge of, and commitment to, the community college philosophy and mission.

Willingness and flexibility to teach course sections as needed.

Ability to integrate technology into course delivery.

Ability to teach in a multicultural setting.

Preferred Qualifications :

A PhD in in criminology, criminal justice or a closely related discipline (forensic science, corrections, law, etc.)

Application Process :

Please visit www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment to apply online.

Please include a cover letter highlighting your qualifications and experience related to this teaching assignment.

Prior to being selected for an interview, you may be required to submit unofficial transcripts to the search committee for review.

As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:

Completion of a background check .

Submission of three letters of professional reference

