About Norfolk General:

We are hiring! This is a great opportunity to join our greatacute rehab team! This position isand offers great benefits!As the region's first Magnet Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a 525-bed tertiary care facility, is home to the area's only Level I Trauma Center, burn trauma unit and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital. In addition to a first rate heart program, the hospital is home to Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and several dedicated facilities and specialized services.Acute Care Services at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital provides care for patients suffering from acute conditions such as heart-attacks, respiratory distress syndrome or shock. They also care for pre-and post-operative patients and may perform advanced, invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: Learning Strategies

Other

NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).