DIRECTOR, LABORATORY SERVICES
- Sentara Healthcare
- Norfolk, VA
- Oct 26, 2017
- Mar 20, 2018
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Laboratory Services is seeking a Director.
Our best candidate will have the following experience:
- 5 years laboratory leadership/managerial experience within an Integrated Delivery System.
- Candidate will have reference lab experience as well as strong financial and marketing background for a large progressive Laboratory system.
- Bachelor's degree in Medical Technology.
- Manage approximately 150 non direct reports and 8-12 direct reports.
- Assumes responsibility and accountability for the success of integrated Hospital Laboratory operations.
- Contributes to the success of hospitals by integrating performance improvement initiatives together with regulatory requirements, while supporting goals and objectives for facilities spanning multiple divisions.
Assumes responsibility and accountability for the success of integrated Hospital Laboratory operations as well as shared functions including pathology, transfusion medicine, point of care testing, regulatory compliance, quality and safety across specified geographic regions in Sentara HealthCare. Contributes to the success of hospitals by integrating performance improvement initiatives together with regulatory requirements, while supporting goals and objectives for facilities spanning multiple divisions.
Bachelor's Level Degree - MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY/LAB SCIENCE
Required: Management - 5 years
5 years managerial experience in laboratory leadership within an Integrated Delivery System required
