5 years laboratory leadership/managerial experience within an Integrated Delivery System.

Candidate will have reference lab experience as well as strong financial and marketing background for a large progressive Laboratory system.

Bachelor's degree in Medical Technology.

Manage approximately 150 non direct reports and 8-12 direct reports.

Assumes responsibility and accountability for the success of integrated Hospital Laboratory operations.

Contributes to the success of hospitals by integrating performance improvement initiatives together with regulatory requirements, while supporting goals and objectives for facilities spanning multiple divisions.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Laboratory Services is seeking a Director.Enhance your career today. Join our team.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY/LAB SCIENCE

Experience

Required: Management - 5 years

License

Skills

Other

5 years managerial experience in laboratory leadership within an Integrated Delivery System required

External Posting Description



