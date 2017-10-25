Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- Housing Opportunities Commission
- Location
- Main Office Kensington, Md 10400 Detrick Avenue
- Posted
- Oct 25, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
4 Year Degree Grade 19 Minimum $48,828
This position reports to the Director of Real Estate and provides direct, confidential, executive-level administrative support to the Director and other division staff through planning, initiating and completing various administrative duties. Duties include coordinating meetings, proofreading, editing and submitting staff reports and packets to the Commission as well as tracking Commission packet delivery schedules. Will scan and maintain filing of documents, distribute mail, and schedule meetings for staff.
Duties also include formatting and typing correspodence, reports, memoranda, procurement documents, special reports and forms, and performing extensive proofreading and editing of documents in a secure and organized manner. Prepares and assists in the preparation of PowerPoint presentations, assisting with applications for funding and managing electric filing system. Will process purchase orders and invoices and track costs as assigned as well as performs other duties as assigned. WP
Minimum Qualifications:
- Requires an Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience
- Minimum three years administrative experience in office environment.
- Knowledge of and ability to apply the fundamentals of business English, grammar, spelling and punctuation
- Must have extensive knowledge of office management principles and procedures.
- Must have outstanding interpersonal and communication skills.
- Must have ability to exhibit discretion and maintain confidentiality relating to work projects as necessary.
- Must have the ability to work independently, meet deadlines and exercise good judgment.
- Must possess thorough proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite.
- Must have good customer service and interpersonal skills with the ability to interact well with people of varied backgrounds.