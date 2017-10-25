PD17-53 Wednesday, 25th October 2017 Real Estate Main OfficeKensington, Md10400 Detrick AvenueFull Time4 Year Degree Grade 19 Minimum $48,828

This position reports to the Director of Real Estate and provides direct, confidential, executive-level administrative support to the Director and other division staff through planning, initiating and completing various administrative duties. Duties include coordinating meetings, proofreading, editing and submitting staff reports and packets to the Commission as well as tracking Commission packet delivery schedules. Will scan and maintain filing of documents, distribute mail, and schedule meetings for staff.

Duties also include formatting and typing correspodence, reports, memoranda, procurement documents, special reports and forms, and performing extensive proofreading and editing of documents in a secure and organized manner. Prepares and assists in the preparation of PowerPoint presentations, assisting with applications for funding and managing electric filing system. Will process purchase orders and invoices and track costs as assigned as well as performs other duties as assigned. WP

Minimum Qualifications: