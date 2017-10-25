Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Laboratory is seeking a Medical Technologist to work full time, rotating shifts.Top candidates will hold a Bachelor's Degree in Clinical Laboratory Science and will be certified by the ASCP or AMT. Candidates may also be eligible to sit for Laboratory certification and must obtain certification within one year of employment. Proof of eligibility is required prior to date of employment.Enhance your career and join our team.

Performs laboratory tests; interprets results; documents and reports results. Maintains department equipment, instruments, and tools.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY/LAB SCIENCE

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: AMT Medical Technologist, Cert Histocompatibility Spec, Cert Histocompatibility Techno, Chemistry, Hematology, Medical Lab Scientist, Microbiology, Molecular Biology

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelor's Degree in the Sciences acceptable. Certification eligible applicants with American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP) or American Medical Technologists (AMT) may be considered in lieu of certification. Proof of eligibility required prior to date of employment. Certification for eligible employees shall be acquired within one year from date of hire.

External Posting Description

