Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Research Administrator, Center for Translational Transplant Medicine - Georgetown University Medical Center

The Senior Research Administrator for the Center for Translational Transplant Medicine (CTTM), in a financial and administrative role, supports a variety of clinical research studies, including clinical trials, federally funded clinical research, and investigator-initiated translational research in a variety of perioperative specialties, such as gastroenterology, interventional radiology, and transplant surgery. Reporting to the CTTM Director, the Senior Research Administrator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Trials Portfolio

Oversees the portfolio of clinical and/or device trials, to include startup, budgeting, closeout and regulatory aspects of such trials, performing activities in a timely fashion to facilitate the effective continuation of the clinical trials pipeline for the CTTM.

Effectively communicates, follows up with, and facilitates Principal Investigator meetings with CROs, and facilitates the inclusion of the MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute (MGTI) and the CTTM in promising future trials.

Recruiting

Assures effective recruitment by CRCs, working in concert with PIs to meet budgeted trial projections.

Recruits for, on boards, orients, and supervises a team of clinical research coordinators.

Call Coverage and Compliance

Maintains a system of call coverage - to include holidays and weekends - to provide 24/7 CRC staffing consistent with the needs of the various clinical trials and clinically relevant research needs of the MGTI, the entity recruiting patients for human studies.

Ensures compliance with and communication with all IRB, FDA, NIH, and other relevant regulatory bodies in his/her purview.

Develops and fosters a positive working environment and relationships among CRCs, PIs, and administration.

Lab Research

Handles all administrative and financial matters related to basic and translational research studies that are conducted in the PI laboratories in CTTM and MGTI.

Administers all financial and regulatory aspects of the management of federal, institutional and foundation grants

Manages the HR related issues administrative matters related to the staff, ensuring compliance and assessment of acceptable performance.

Federal Grants

Working in concert with PIs, either directly or through the supervision of others, supports PIs in the course of finalizing, submitting, and following through on federal grant funding submissions.

Performs administrative oversight for the maintenance of a human tissue biorepository, a core function within the CTTM; and conducts ongoing interaction with other administrative bodies within the GUMC responsible for core functions, such as consenting patients, maintenance of tissues and interfacing with CRCs; and cultivates and develops a facile working relationship with PIs.

Administrative Management Coordination

Meets regularly with and directly report to the director of the CTTM to discuss and facilitate revision of SOPs, financial planning, coordination of the strategic vision of the CTTM and the MGTI, as well as the effective operationalization of the strategic plan for further center development.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree required - Master's degree preferred

5 years of experience in in Human Science Clinical Research

3 years of Clinical Research Management

3 years of financial/budgeting experience and 1 - 2 years of contract developments

Strong computer skills and practical understandings of Excel

Excellent customer service skills and ability to multi-task and set priorities

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.