Early Hire BSN New Graduates May 2018 Apply Now!



Join the Sentara Leigh Team!

Sentara Leigh Hospital, a 250 bed, Magnet Status Facility that is located in Norfolk, Virginia is hiring May 2018 BSN New Graduates that are interested in a Medical - Surgical Specialty.



Unit 5 East at Sentara Leigh will have pre-op and post-op patients, general surgical procedures to include plastic, OB-GYN, oral, and urology



Medical Surgical Specialty will provide a solid foundation of basic nursing care.

It will solidify all the knowledge you obtained in nursing school

It will allow you to work with a diverse group of patients with a wide range of diseases

It will give you the opportunity to increase assessment and critical thinking skills

It will aid in developing your time-management skills, enhance customer service and communications with physicians, patients and team members

Working in a Medical Surgical Specialty will allow for an easy transition into other specialties

Sentara Healthcare a 129-year-old large Healthcare Provider with 12 acute care hospital throughout Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.



Sentara can help you develop your clinical expertise, advance your education, gain certification in your specialty, or even connect you with other specialties to grow your nursing career.

Nurse Residency Program: As a new graduate you will be able to participate in our Nurse Residency Program. Sentara Healthcare Hospitals have joined the Vizient/ACCN Nurse Residency Program™ (NRP) which effectively supports new nurse graduates as they transition into their first professional roles. Built on evidence based curriculum developed by experts from academic medical centers and nursing schools across the country, the program focuses on these critical areas; leadership, patient outcomes and professional role. If you have less than 1 year of experience as a Registered Nurse, you will be automatically enrolled in this year long program. The residency curriculum is designed as monthly 4-hour seminar sessions and is considered paid work time supported by

your education and leadership teams.



Jump-start your career before graduation!

Apply starting December 1 st

Recruiter Specialist will contact you for a phone interview and will also discuss various medical surgical units that are hiring

Interviews with Clinical Managers will be scheduled

Upon completion of interviews, HR will reach out to extend official offer and set a start date

Accept an offer two months prior to graduation and receive incentive

Relocation assistance offered for eligible candidates

Sentara offers a great benefit package, employee bonus program, tuition reimbursement, 403B with matching funds, and even a paid Pension Plan!



Location: Sentara Leigh is centrally located between Downtown Norfolk and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, just about 15 minutes away from each area. Enjoy Minor sports teams, shopping, restaurants, museums, a myriad festivals, concerts and events that are all year round!



EHBSN

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.



All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.