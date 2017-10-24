Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.Serving as a destination medical center in the mid-Atlantic region, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is a Level 1 trauma center in Norfolk, Virginia, home to the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance , region's first Magnet® hospital and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital . Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, on the Eastern Virginia Medical Campus, is a large 525-bed medical center, which serves as the primary teaching institution for the adjacent Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). Our partnership with EVMS combines the latest innovations in technology, research and clinical care, to offer advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.