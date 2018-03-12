Not required

Must be a United States Citizen or National

Responses to the job specific self assessment questions are required

You must meet the education requirements for this position

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

In addition to meeting the basic qualifications required, applicants must also: 1. Work well in a team environment. 2. Have a working knowledge of computer applications such as Microsoft Word or Microsoft Excel. 3. Have excellent writing, reading, and interpersonal skills.

All applicants applying to participate in the Patent Experience Externship Program must meet the following requirements: 1.be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a degree-seeking student at an accredited university (either an undergraduate, graduate, or post-graduate). * At least half of an undergraduate's academic course load must be in engineering, computer science, or other general sciences; * Or you must be enrolled in a law degree program at an accredited university, with an undergraduate degree in engineering, computer science, or other general sciences. * Or be a Master's or PhD candidate enrolled at an accredited university seeking a degree in engineering, computer science, or other general sciences. 2. Must be in good academic standing. 3. If you are an undergraduate student, you must have completed at least 60 hours of credit prior to your first day of work.

Applicants applying for this position must be a United States Citizen. Background Investigation - If selected, you may be required to complete a Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306) to determine your suitability for Federal employment and to authorize a background investigation which also includes fingerprinting and credit check. You may be required to sign and certify the accuracy of all the information in your application. If you make a false statement in any part of your application, you may be disqualified from consideration; or you may be removed from the program after you begin work; or you may be fined. The USPTO participates in E-Verify. For more information on E-Verify, please visit http://www.dhs.gov/files/programs/gc_1185221678150.shtm Relocation Expenses are not authorized and will not be paid. NOTE: USPTO does not provide rooming and accommodation for this program. All application materials become the property of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The Office of Human Resources strongly encourages applicants applying for positions to read the vacancy announcement in its entirety before submitting application materials for this position. If you have any questions or concerns about the application procedure or processes, please contact the Human Resources Specialist listed under "Contact Information." You will be evaluated based upon the number of hours completed as shown on your transcripts and/or experience directly related to the position to be filled. Please note that a complete application is required for consideration. Please review the "Required Documents" section of this vacancy announcement to see what must be included in a complete application.

To preview questions please click here.