Job Category : Classified Staff

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Undergraduate Academic Advisor and Assistant to Associate Chair



The George Mason University Department of Computer Science, within the Volgenau School of Engineering (VSE), is seeking a well-qualified individual to serve as Undergraduate Academic Advisor. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Undergraduate Academic Advisor: This position includes the individual advising of current undergraduate students and prospective undergraduate students on a walk-in basis. Additional responsibilities include:

Perform administrative tasks related to studentsâ€™ progression in their computer science degree programs; educate students about university policies; and follow administrative procedures related to applications for course transfers, substitutions and waivers, and graduation;

Maintain accurate records of interactions with students;

Promptly provide e-mailed advising notes to students and to the student files;

Refer students with academic progress issues or special requests to VSE Student Services or department Associate Chair as appropriate;

Refer students, as appropriate, to specialized university offices for such issues as comprehensive counseling, financial assistance, study abroad, etc.;

Participate in the development, implementation, review, presentation, and revision of orientations for first-year and transfer students;

Attend and represent the Computer Science Department at university advising seminars, trainings and open houses;

Conduct graduation checks and transcript evaluations;

Evaluate and provided recommendations for academic actions such as warnings or terminations; and

Design and edit advising materials.

Undergraduate accreditation support; record and summarize annual advising survey results; and review faculty course outcome reports and summarize into annual learning outcome reports;

Monitor schedule of the Associate Chair;

Respond to general phone, e-mail, and in-person questions of prospective and admitted students and their families; and direct and distribute inquiries to appropriate faculty and staff; and

Provide general office clerical support as needed.

Experience working in higher education;

Experience in front office or a customer service environment;

Strong interpersonal, time management, coordination, planning and organizational skills;

Proficiency with the Microsoft Office suite, e-mail, and Internet;

Demonstrated ability to utilize and learn computer programs/applications;

Ability to effectively communicate with diverse populations;

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively; and

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Four-year degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience (a degree in Higher Education Administration or related field is preferred);

Preference will be given to candidates with previous academic advising experience or those who have previous coursework in computer science or engineering; and

Familiarity with ABET accreditation procedures and Ellucian Banner is a plus.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 00566z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :