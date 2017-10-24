Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Education Data Scientist - Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS)

The Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS) at Georgetown University seeks an Education Data Scientist to design methods whereby learning data can be used to inform course design, evaluation, and overall impact on our students' learning. S/he serves as an active partner with Georgetown University faculty, CNDLS learning designers, and other key leaders across the university. The Education Data Scientist utilizes their expertise in data science tools and techniques in the development of and research into learning analytics priorities, processes, and practices for the university, particularly university faculty.

The Education Data Scientist will have the opportunity to teach learning analytics or related courses offered in the new Master of Arts in Learning and Design program. S/he serves as a thought leader contributing to an innovative and sustainable learning analytics strategy at Georgetown University.

The Education Data Scientist position carries the professional designation of Academic & Administrative Professional (AAP) and may have the opportunity to have a faculty appointment.

The Education Data Scientist reports to the Director of Faculty Initiatives, and works across the organization, but particularly closely with the Director of Learning Design & Research and the Associate Director for Assessment, as well as a variety of project teams. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Collaborates on and supports faculty-driven, course- and curricular-level projects with data and learning analytics tools for feedback and visualization.

Builds reusable and user-friendly support mechanisms for making decisions about teaching and learning.

Potentially teaches one course per semester on learning analytics or education data science-related topics in the Master of Arts in Learning and Design program.

Designs methods whereby learning data can be used to inform course design, evaluation, and overall impact on our students' learning.

Advises and mentors students in the Master of Arts in Learning and Design program.

Pursues a self-guided research agenda leading to scholarly output, such as publications, presentations, and public scholarship online.

Identifies, articulates opportunity for, launches, and leads new research projects at CNDLS.

Contributes expertise to ongoing CNDLS research projects with a learning analytics component.

Prepares IRB requests in collaboration with other CNDLS colleagues working on research projects.

Disseminates research and research-in-progress through collaborative publications and presentations.

Facilitates an ongoing process for CNDLS to reflect on and evaluate needs around data collection and reporting.

Sets up and maintains systems and processes for knowledge management.

Supports knowledge and data integration across the organization.

Contributes to cross-campus conversations on learning analytics and learning data.

Serves as a liaison between the Office of Assessment and Decision Support (OADS), University Information Services (UIS), and the Provost's Office regarding goals for and access to learning-relevant data.

Requirements

PhD (or PhD in progress) in computer science

Experience providing formal instruction, preferably at the postsecondary level

Experience using several of the following techniques using educational/learning data: educational data mining and/or text mining, social network analysis (SNA), predictive analytics, natural language processing (NLP), multimodal learning analytics, Bayesian modeling, and machine learning

Experience and facility with data transformation for further analysis

Demonstrated expertise in qualitative and quantitative research and analysis such as major projects or research

Knowledge of ethical issues associated with student learning data, identity, and privacy

Excellent writing, communication, and organizational skills

Ability to work productively on diverse teams

Preferred qualifications

Data visualization techniques and skills for sharing information with users and decision-makers, such as development of data dashboards

Experience navigating learning management systems and/or higher education student information systems

Experience applying psychometrics, including instrument design and data analysis

The Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship is at the heart of Georgetown's effort to combine the best of its educational traditions with the tools, resources and opportunities of the new learning environments of the 21st century. Our programs promote active reflection and the development of learning experiences that effectively use technology to achieve defined teaching goals. The Center has recently developed Georgetown's new Master of Arts in Learning and Design, a program at the cutting edge of the future of innovations in teaching and learning in higher education. CNDLS will be accepting nominations and applications until the position is filled. We look forward to hearing from you.

