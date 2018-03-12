Not required

You must have and your resume must detail how you meet the specialized experience and IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies described below.1.- Meticulous; thoroughly reviews and proofreads various IT related data/information; dedicates focus to accomplish tasks that are complete, precise, and accurate to a given IT situation.2.- Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive IT services or IT products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess IT needs, provide expert technical information or assistance, resolve fairly complex or non-routine problems, or satisfy expectations; knowledge of available products and services; committed to providing quality IT products and services.3.- Expresses technical information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, recognizes potential miscommunication, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4.- Identifies IT related problems using a variety of materials or sources; gathers and applies technical information to determine accuracy and relevance to moderately complex problems; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives; makes decisions or recommendations that influence IT policies or programs and applies new developments to previously unresolved problems., you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal services. Experience designing, developing, and/or maintaining applications, experience evaluating existing tools and techniques against new technology, experience with SAS scripting in a UNIX/Linux environment, experience with various programming and database platforms, experience writing and/or maintaining system documentation for a large scale application, experience debugging and /or troubleshooting problems related to computer systems. Experience communicating technical information in person and in writing to a variety of audiences, experience customizing and developing/or acquiring software applications such as JAVA, SAS, PL/SQL, ASP, NET, Linux, Shell Script.1 full year of graduate level education or superior academic achievement.you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal services. Experience designing, developing, and/or maintaining applications, experience evaluating existing tools and techniques against new technology, experience with SAS scripting in a UNIX/Linux environment, experience with various programming and database platforms, experience writing and/or maintaining system documentation for a large scale application, experience debugging and /or troubleshooting problems related to computer systems. Experience communicating technical information in person and in writing to a variety of audiences, experience customizing and developing/or acquire software applications such as JAVA, SAS, PL/SQL, ASP, NET, Linux, Shell Script.Master's degree or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or equivalent graduate degree., you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal services. Experience designing, developing, and/or maintaining applications, experience evaluating existing tools and techniques against new technology, experience with SAS scripting in a UNIX/Linux environment, experience with various programming and database platforms, experience writing and/or maintaining system documentation for a large scale application, experience debugging and /or troubleshooting problems related to computer systems. Experience communicating technical information in person and in writing to a variety of audiences, experience customizing and developing/or acquire software applications such as JAVA, SAS, PL/SQL, ASP, NET, Linux, Shell Script.Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree., you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal services. Extensive experience designing, developing, and/or maintaining applications. Extensive experience evaluating existing tools and techniques against new technology, experience with SAS scripting in a UNIX/Linux environment. Extensive experience with various programming and database platforms. Extensive experience writing and/or maintaining system documentation for a large-scale application. Extensive experience debugging and /or troubleshooting problems related to computer systems. Extensive experience communicating technical information in person and in writing to a variety of audiences. Extensive experience customizing and developing/or acquire software applications such as JAVA, SAS, PL/SQL, ASP, NET, Linux, Shell Script. Extensive experience developing prototypes or pilot programs. Extensive experience eliciting and documenting system requirements.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Ability to design, develop, document, and maintain a system based on user requirements.

Knowledge of various programming and database platforms including ArcGIS, FME, Visual Basic, VB.Net ASP.NET, ASP, HTML, XML, Oracle, and SQL Server.

Ability to document user requirements, assess programming requirements and develop prototypes needs.

Ability to troubleshoot system problems, create test cases, evaluate criteria and/or integrate testing.

Ability to monitor and track the status of tasks and projects to ensure all products are delivered on time and within budget and coordinate and meet date release deployments schedules.