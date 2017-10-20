Optima Health has a rewarding opportunity for a Registered Nurse with a passion to educate and promote wellness to the valuable members that we serve.As a contributor of our Health and Preventative Services team, our Community Health RNs advocate for healthy living and lifestyles and thrive in the opportunity to educate our members on making healthy choices daily. This is a part-time benefited position requiring travel within the Richmond, VA and surrounding area including Winchester, VA and upwards to Harrisonburg, VA conducting: health screenings, wellness events, assessments and more to our valued members.

Typical Work schedule: Mondays-Friday between the hours of 7am-5pm

Typical Hours required: 25-30 hrs/week with the potential for close to 40hrs during our peak season (Sept-Nov)



Come and join our organization where “we improve health every day” in a role that thoroughly supports this mission.



Responsible for both individual and group education to promote core health improvement programs including smoking cessation, adult immunizations, heart health, cancer prevention and detection, and wise self-care. Current knowledge of regional preventive health issues, managed care health improvement initiatives, and a variety of health improvement strategies is required. This is a clinical position that requires clinical skills and certifications.

Education Level

Preferred: Bachelor's Level Degree: Nursing

Experience

Required: Nursing 3 years

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: BLS

Other

BLS required within 90 days of hire