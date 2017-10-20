Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Unit Head, Metadata Services - Georgetown University Library

The Georgetown University Library is an agile organization that respects the heritage of the past while anticipating the requirements of the 21st century. By providing preeminent services, collections and spaces, the Library shapes the creation of knowledge, conserves culture for posterity, and transforms learning and research.

The Unit Head of Metadata Services manages and provides innovative leadership to Metadata Services Unit with direct supervision of two librarians and four staff. S/he formulates implements, assesses and documents Library's policies, procedures, and best practices for use of descriptive, administrative, structural and preservation metadata, content standards, and controlled vocabularies to support the production, management of and access to the Libraries' print and digital collections. Reporting to the Head of Technical Services, the Unit Head of Metadata has responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Metadata Management and Production

Manages and coordinates activities relating to metadata production for description, and access of digital materials acquired or held by Georgetown University Library.

Participates in or coordinates cross-divisional digitization projects in the planning and implementation of metadata provisions for digital resources, including the selection of metadata schema, data elements, thesauri, development of crosswalks, controlled vocabularies, and data dictionaries to facilitate use of digital collections and institutional repository as needed.

Catalogs digital resources using the appropriate metadata schema to support Georgetown University Libraries' digital collections.

Oversees and performs original cataloging for materials in all subjects and formats.

Upgrades and enriches OCLC cataloging records and administers the quality control of cataloging activities.

Engages in the use and creation of controlled vocabularies to provide intellectual control over the application of subject headings, personal names, and place names as a component of the metadata process.

Leads efforts to optimize metadata output and finding new ways to use metadata to expose Lauinger Library's collections.

Serves as a resource person providing expertise and guidance in metadata schema and standards, and provides training to other staff members or students as necessary.

Unit Management & Planning:

Manages Metadata Services Unit, including the direct supervision of 2 cataloging librarians and 1 copy cataloging supervisor, and the indirect supervision of other staff members who may perform cataloging within other Departments of the Library.

Plans, organizes, and coordinates Unit activities and special projects.

Hire, train and evaluate the Unit's staff and monitors Unit performance.

Coordinates workflow with the Copy Cataloging Unit and other Library/Technical Services units.

Prepares statistics and writes reports.

Participates in decision-making process for the Department.

Metadata/Cataloging Policies & Procedures:

Directs on-going review and revision of library-wide cataloging policies and procedures.

Coordinates bibliographic and metadata policies and best practices among other units/departments within the Library.

Formulates, implements, and documents Library's policies, procedures, and best practices for use of descriptive, administrative, structural and preservation metadata, content standards, and controlled vocabularies to support the production, and management of and access to the Libraries' digital collections.

Serves as resource person to all Library staff, answering inquiries and providing interpretations on metadata, and cataloging and classification standards and rules.

Oversees the Library's participation in cooperative cataloging endeavors such as NACO.

Monitors trends and maintains currency in emerging issues in bibliographic control, information organization, knowledge management, and metadata standards.

Provides training and documentation to other staff members as necessary.

Requirements

Master's degree in Library or Information Science from ALA-accredited institution

2 or more years of demonstrated knowledge and experience with provision of metadata/cataloging services, including those related to Special Collections materials and digital initiatives within an academic or research library setting

2 or more years of leadership and management experience or demonstrated increasingly responsible supervisory/team management experience

Working knowledge of MARC21 or non-MARC metadata schema including but not limited to metadata formats, such as Dublin Core, EAD, METS, MODS, OAI, and XML

Experience using a bibliographic utility, preferably OCLC, along with an integrated library system

Formal training of current standards, trends, and forthcoming changes with FRBR, RDA and MARC, and emerging technologies in cataloging services, including those related to digital libraries and special collections

Familiarity with data interchange standards and inter-operability of systems - for example, OAI-PMH)

Knowledge of rare book cataloging standards, including DCRM manuals and RBMS and AAT controlled vocabularies

Experience working with library systems and library software such as MarcEdit

Formal BIBCO and NACO training

Demonstrated proficiency and capabilities with personal computers and software, the Web, and library-relevant information technology applications

Working knowledge of standard computer office applications such as Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint or other productivity software

Preferred qualifications

Experience working with metadata creation for institutional repositories

Knowledge of the semantic web and linked data

Experience with digital content management systems such as DSpace

Ability to make decisions independently and work with initiative within the framework of departmental/Library policies and goals

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work effectively both independently and in cooperation with colleagues in a service-oriented, collaborative environment

Commitment to fostering a diverse environment and workplace, and the ability to work with a diverse population

Evidence of leadership, organizational, and project management skills

