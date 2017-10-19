Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA is recruiting for a full-time Surg Tech to work rotating shifts in the main O.R. Exp. in O.R. procedures preferred.

Chat online with the Surg Tech recruiter every other Tuesday from 2 to 3pm.

Click this link to register https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/s/XdpZX/next/login

Implements plan of care for specific patient population. Collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care in the peri-operative environment.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Operating Room - Previous experience

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

May substitute training in operating room procedures from military or vocational training program.