SURGICAL TECH
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Suffolk, VA
- Posted
- Oct 19, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA is recruiting for a full-time Surg Tech to work rotating shifts in the main O.R. Exp. in O.R. procedures preferred.
Chat online with the Surg Tech recruiter every other Tuesday from 2 to 3pm.
Click this link to register https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/s/XdpZX/next/login
Implements plan of care for specific patient population. Collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care in the peri-operative environment.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Operating Room - Previous experience
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
May substitute training in operating room procedures from military or vocational training program.