**The SSB Lloyd V. Berkner Space Policy internship program is aimed at undergraduate students majoring in physics, astronomy, chemistry, biology, or geology. Undergraduates at all stages of their studies are encouraged to apply, but preference will be given to those who have completed their junior year. The autumn program also accepts graduate students.**

The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The Division on Engineering and Physical Sciences (DEPS) is broadly concerned with expanding basic knowledge in the physical sciences and engineering and applying science and engineering disciplines in the service of humankind. DEPS works to ensure the effective application and progress of its science and engineering disciplines to provide timely scientific and technological advice to the government, the corporate sector, the professions, and the public in an effort to address problems of national and international significance.

The Space Studies Board (SSB) was established in 1958 to serve as the focus of the interests and responsibilities in space research for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The SSB provides and independent, authoritative forum for information and advice on all aspects of space science and applications, and it serves as the focal point within the National Academies for activities on space research. It oversees advisory studies and program assessments, facilitates international research coordination, and promotes communications on space science and science policy between the research community, the federal government, and the interested public. The SSB also serves as the U.S. National Committee for the International Council for Science Committee on Space Research (COSPAR).

JOB SUMMARY:

The college intern performs a number of basic research functions and activities that facilitate the research efforts of staff researchers. Conducts searches and compiles information or data and may assist in analyzing basic research results. Interns typically undertake one or more short-term projects designed to assist with or to enhance ongoing study projects.

To apply, applicants should fill out the National Academies job application on this site and send the following (1) a resume; (2) a brief statement (not to exceed one printed page) indicating academic interests and experience, and some indication of how the internship relates to the applicants long-term career plans; (3) letters of reference from three college/university faculty members familiar with the candidate's background and abilities; and (4) an official copy of an academic transcript to be sent from the college/university registrar. Items 1 and 2 may be sent by email to David H. Smith at dsmith@nas.edu. Items 3 and 4 must be sent by mail to: Space Studies Board, Keck 968; 500 Fifth Street, NW; Washington, DC 20001; Attention: David H. Smith.

More information about the SSB Lloyd V. Berkner Space Policy Internship can be found at http://sites.nationalacademies.org/SSB/ssb_052239.



