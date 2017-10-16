Job Category : Classified Staff

Academic Advisor - Division of Child, Family, and Community Engagement



The George Mason University Division of Child, Family, and Community Engagement (CFCE)--within the College of Education and Human Development (CEHD)--invites applications for an Academic Advisor who can work with Early Childhood Education, Counseling and Development, and Human Development and Family Science undergraduate and graduate students. This is a full-time benefited staff position designed to help prospective and current students meet their educational and career goals. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The Academic Advisor works with undergraduate and graduate students with a focus on helping them choose an appropriate course of studies and then pursue that academic program in an efficient manner. The Academic Advisor works closely with the CFCE Division Director and Academic Program Coordinators as well as with other student service professionals in the Collegeâ€™s Student and Academic Affairs Office. Specific responsibilities of this position include:

Facilitate information sessions and attending events for prospective students;

Assist students with academic course planning and scheduling;

Participate in outreach events;

Facilitate new student orientations;

Communicate advising information to students;

Help students initiate academic actions (e.g., course substitutions, transfer credit inquiries and evaluations, course waivers);

Maintain an advising record for each student;

Identify and assist students who are academically at risk; and

Serve as liaison to university and college advising committees.

Masterâ€™s degree (preferably in higher education administration, counseling, or a similar field), or an equivalent combination of education and/or experience;

Strong interpersonal, organizational, time management, and coordination skills;

Excellent oral and written communication capabilities with a diverse audience;

Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in a flexible and professional manner;

Proactive problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to learn new tasks quickly; and

Ability to work one to two evenings a week until 7:00 pm (days of the week flexible).

Professional academic advising or counseling experience in an educational setting, a proactive work orientation, and a strong commitment to facilitating the work of students and their instructional faculty; and

Familiarity with Ellucian Banner, Student Success Collaborative, and Blackboard.

Occasional weekend activities are required in conjunction with Masonâ€™s Admission Office, college recruitment efforts, and academic program events and orientation schedules.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 02771z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

